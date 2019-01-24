Nicolas Cage to star in film based on H.P. Lovecraft's Color Out of Space

Getty Images

An H.P. Lovecraft novella is getting a big screen adaptation.

Color Out of Space, a story about a a meteorite that crashes into a homesteading family's yard and starts mutating the life forms around it, will star Nicolas Cage, according to a press release Wednesday. Color Out of Space was published in 1927.

Plans are for the film to be directed by Richard Stanley, his first in more than 20 years. Stanley directed Hardware and Dust Devil, and was attached to a "notoriously controversial" adaptation of The Island of Dr. Moreau, staring Val Kilmer and Marlon Brandon, as the release put it.