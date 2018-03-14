Enlarge Image Cartoon Network

Nobody is nerdier about Superman than actor Nicolas Cage.

Cage named his kid "Kal-El" after the superhero's birth name and even squeezed into a skin tight super-suit for a costume test for the famously never-made '90s film "Superman Lives."

Thanks to the upcoming "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies," Cage will finally get to play the coveted role on the big screen.

USA Today snagged the exclusive late Monday announcing Cage's involvement in the animated film. So, yes, Cage will play Superman, but it will only be his voice and will likely be just a cameo. We'll take what we can get.

"Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" is a feature-film version of the Cartoon Network DC Comics superhero show following the adventures of Teen Titans Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy.

Warners Bros. describes the movie as "a fresh, gleefully clever, kid-appropriately crass and tongue-in-cheek play on the superhero genre, complete with musical numbers."

Warner Bros. previously announced the involvement of Will Arnett ("The Lego Batman Movie") and Kristen Bell ("Frozen"), but the Cage casting is notable for the actor's long obsession with the character and the intrigue around "Superman Lives," which was announced, but never filmed.

The Teen Titans movie is due out on July 27.