Nickelodeon AR app makes slime fly out of your TV

Nickelodeon is launching an augmented-reality app that will let kids see slime, SpongeBob, blimps and other effects specially timed with programming.

The free Screens Up app, which launches for iOS and Android Tuesday, will add slime and special effects to Friday's Kids Choice Sports awards show. During the broadcast, which starts at 8 p.m. local time, kids will be prompted by their TVs to use the app.

Nickelodeon says the app will allow kids to keep playing with some of the augmented-reality effects and games after the broadcast. Other scheduled events may also make use of Nickelodeon's app on a to-be-announced basis.

Nickelodeon's app is the latest entertainment-based augmented-reality app. In the past year, these have included virtual zombies from The Walking Dead, Hasbro's Hero Vision Iron Man mask that lets kids face off against Thanos and all kinds of experiences that work with Apple's ARKit.