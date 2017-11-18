NFL player denies allegations that he groped an Uber driver

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jameis Winston took to Twitter Friday to denounce a report that he groped an Uber driver in 2016.

"A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver," Winston wrote.

Winston is referring to a BuzzFeed report published Friday, which alleges he's under investigation for grabbing a female driver's crotch after being picked up from a party in Arizona.

While the NFL didn't confirm the investigation, it did say in a statement it was notified about the allegation.

"The allegation was shared with the NFL and we have reached out to Uber to request any information they may have," a NFL spokesperson told CNET.

Uber said the incident was first reported to the ride-hailing company shortly after it allegedly happened, and the rider was removed from the app.

"The behavior the driver reported is disturbing and wrong. The rider was permanently removed from the app shortly after we learned of the incident," an Uber representative said in a statement.

Representatives for the Tampa Bay Bucceaners didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bucceaners coach Dirk Koetter told the Tampa Bay Times that the team does plan to issue a statement on the matter.

Terry Collins contributed to this report.