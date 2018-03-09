Matt Elliott/CNET

We got a Windows 10 Creators Update last spring. Then we got a Windows 10 Fall Creators Update last fall. We'll give you one guess what the next version of Windows 10, coming this spring, is called.

Here's the answer: The Windows 10 Spring Creators Update.

At least that's how it looks, judging by Windows watcher Paul Thurrott and a Twitter discussion that apparently asked an early build of the software itself.

Spring arrives at different times depending on which hemisphere you live in, but you know what? Naming operating systems is hard.

We've had Windows version numbers like 3.1; labels like Windows NT, XP, and Vista; dates like Windows 95, 98 and 2000; then more recently a return to version numbers with Windows 8 and 10. Well, sort of. Significant updates to Windows 10 haven't been branded with version numbers like Windows 10.1 or 10.2. Now we're back to labels, seasonal for now.

Microsoft declined to comment on the name but said it does issue Windows updates every six months.

First published March 8, 11:01 a.m. PT.

Update, 12:18 p.m.: Adds comment from Microsoft.