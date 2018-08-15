Next top iPhone will support Apple Pencil, 512GB storage, analyst says

Enlarge Image Trendforce

The latest speculation about the upcoming flagship iPhone for the fall adds a couple of twists: support for the Apple Pencil stylus and a 512GB storage option. That's what TrendForce's prognosticators predict in a press release issued by the analyst firm.

If that sounds familiar, it's probably because Samsung's recently announced Galaxy Note 9 offers similar perks: stylus support, a 512GB configuration, plus a 6.5-inch OLED screen (the iPhone may have a 6.4-inch AMOLED). Starting price: $999, whereas further speculation has the next iPhone's price at $1,100. TrendForce adds that it thinks there will be a dual-SIM version of the high-end model.

And if the company's correct, your pricey iPhone X will be discontinued, or begin its "end of life" phase. The report confirms that the two OLED models are already assembled, while the budget LCD model will begin assembly in mid-September, in line with expected September and October ship dates, respectively.

TrendForce's pricing predictions do buck the current trend somewhat. In general it thinks that the higher-end prices will come down, because the cost of components has fallen and to compete with Android. "Regarding the prices, TrendForce believes that Apple is bound to adjust its pricing strategies, influenced by Chinese brands that have successfully expanded their market shares with products that offer high performances at affordable prices."

That doesn't really jibe with Apple's pricing strategies in the past, however. Nor does it echo the trend we're seeing of increasing prices for high-end phones.

TrendForce thinks the budget 6.1-inch LCD model will start at about $700 or $750, higher than other estimates. The 5.8-inch iPhone X replacement will therefore come in cheaper than the current model, starting at $900-$950, while the top model will start at $990.

We reached out to Apple for comment, but didn't immediately hear back.

Follow everything we know thus far about the 2018 iPhones.