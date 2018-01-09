Next gen smart home gear will squeeze 10 years from tiny batteries

Chipmaker Sigma Designs just announced new hardware for smart home products. Called the Z-Wave 700 Series, the chip will power the latest iteration of wireless Z-wave gadgets. According to Sigma, gadgets equipped with the new silicon will not merely have greater range. Z-Wave 700 devices​, think light switches, bulbs etc. should also function faster.

The biggest enhancement though is dramatically increased energy efficiency. In fact Sigma claims that one of these devices could run for up to 10 years powered by just as small coin battery cell. Another upside is a potentially smaller physical footprint. That hopefully means more smart home computing power in less space.

Sigma expects its next generation Z-Wave 700 Series chips to ship in Q2 of 2018.

Sigma Z-Wave 700 Series at a glance

Low power with 10 year run time from coin cell battery



300 feet wireless range, multiple stories



Backward compatible with previous Z-Wave products



Shipping Q2, 2018



