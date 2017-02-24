New Zealand joins the Tesla party with Model S launch

Enlarge Image Tesla

New Zealand can now finally join the Tesla hype train.

The electric vehicle company handed over the keys for the first eight Model S sedans to their new owners at an event in Auckland last night, with the remaining preordered vehicles to be delivered in the coming weeks.

But it's not just electric cars arriving in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Tesla has also started taking orders for its Powerwall 2 and Powerpack 2 battery storage products, and has announced it will open its first New Zealand retail store in Auckland, at 501 Karangahape Road, in the middle of this year.

The launch comes two years after the brand arrived on Australian shores, with the first deliveries of the Model S sedan at an extravagant Sydney launch party. Since that December 2014 launch, the company has launched the Powerwall and the larger Model X SUV electric vehicle in Australia, while expanding its network of superchargers up and down the east coast.

New Zealand's new Model S owners will be able to charge their Teslas at the country's first supercharger in the North Island city of Hamilton, which opened yesterday.

The company also plans to expand across the North Island with another two superchargers opening in Turangi and Sanson before the end of the year, with Auckland and other stations in the South Island coming on board "in the future." The charging network will also include a further 100 "Destination Chargers" at places like hotels, shopping centres and public parking complexes.

