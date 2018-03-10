CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

Judge suggests Trump mute -- not block -- his Twitter critics

The proposed solution could be a simple fix to the free speech issue involving Trump and social media.

Social Media Illustrations and Donald Trump tweets

 NurPhoto

"Isn't the answer he just mutes the person he finds personally offensive?"

According to multiple news outlets, US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald has suggested that simple answer to a complex issue during a court hearing Thursday in New York. The hearing is the result of a lawsuit filed by seven people blocked by President Donald Trump on Twitter.

A block prevents someone from seeing or responding to a Tweet. The users argued that Trump blocked them because they responded critically to one of his tweets and the block violates their First Amendment rights by limiting their access to important online conversations. The White House argues that the president is allowed to choose who he interacts with.

The mute solution would allow the president to not see critical tweets, while still allowing users to see and respond to his.

We'll see if that's enough to appease both sides. The White House did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real