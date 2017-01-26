A new X-Men TV show's in the works, but we know as much about it as Professor Xavier does about the latest hairstyles. So we caught up with Matt Nix, the man in charge of the prospective show, to find out how it will approach Marvel's mutants.

I took the opportunity to talk Marvel-ous mutants while chatting with Nix, the creator of "Burn Notice", about his current project, "APB", which premieres on Fox on 20 February. We know Fox has ordered a pilot episode of the X-Men-related show, and that it's set in the same universe as the movies, but beyond that, Nix could offer only hints about the project. So to allow you to read between the lines, I present the conversation in full below.

CNET: How's the X-Men show going?

Matt Nix: It probably will not surprise you to know that it's a pretty hush-hush thing. But some of the high-level powers-that-be at Fox expressed a lot of optimism about the project a couple of weeks ago at the Television Critic's Association [press tour]. It feels like it's coming along very well, elements are coming together and we're very excited about the direction that it's progressing. It remains to be seen whether they like the show, but it's certainly looking good for X-Men fans...

Can you give us any hint about anything we might not have seen before in an X-Men movie or TV show?

MN: I'm trying to parse exactly what I'm allowed to say and what I'm not allowed to say...It's a story that definitely comes at the world of mutants from the side. One of the things that's come out [publicly] is the idea of a family that discovers their kids are mutants and has to go on the run. The movies and the comics have generally started with the X-Men and encountered the world outside from the perspective of the X-Men. This show flips that on its head, in the sense that it doesn't exclusively take place inside the world of people who are already X-Men and know that world.

It's also, I'd say, a more intimate story, in the sense that's what television does well. So I'd say it also explores issues surrounding mutants and what that experience is in a way that's hard to do in a two-hour movie because [a movie] needs to move very quickly and needs to get to big action. So we can explore some of the more intimate aspects of that over time. Does that make sense? I wish I could give you more...

Can you talk about what characters are going to be in it?

MN: I would actually be killed. They would literally kill me.

The only thing that I would say is that it's a...some of those things are slightly up in the air, but the fact that it's a question I can't answer tells you something.

(Laughing) I'm not sure what...

MN: Suffice it to say it's a show that contains some characters that fans will be excited about. I can't talk about specifics, but it's not like there are no X-Men in it.

So there you have it, X-fans. The X-Men show will have familiar characters in it, but will also approach the story differently from the X-Men movies. Fingers crossed we'll find out more soon.

In the meantime, the stylish "Legion" debuts on FX on 8 February. And on 20 February, "APB" begins the story of a maverick tech millionaire who takes charge of a police precinct, examining whether technology can tackle crime.

