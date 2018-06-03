Enlarge Image Warner Bros. Pictures

Wonder Woman fans will have to wait until November 2019 before they see their favorite Amazonian superhero battle bad guys.

But luckily Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins and president of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns can't help but drop a few hints about the upcoming movie.

Both Jenkins and Johns updated their social-media accounts on Friday afternoon with a mysterious, static image that reads WW84.

The cryptic logo features letters filled with TV "snow," or static, that calls to mind VHS tapes and the illustrious decade of the 1980s.

The image reads WW84, but it's also accompanied by the trademark and copyright symbol for DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The image is another clue that 1984 might be in the title of the new film. Warner Bros. recently bought the domain name wonderwoman1984.com (as well as wonderwomanlives.com and wonderwomanreturns.com).

Those are the only hints fans have to go on for now until the studio decides to officially release more information about the next Wonder Woman adventure.

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.