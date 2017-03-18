​Windows 7 and 8.1 updates coming to an end (for new Windows computers)

AMD

Microsoft has warned that new computers running the latest Intel and AMD chips will only run Windows 10. Now, it seems like that moment of transition has finally arrived.

In advance of an expected Windows 10 Creators Update, owners of newer systems with Intel 7th-gen "Kaby Lake" chips, AMD Ryzen chips are reporting that their systems aren't receiving Windows 7 or 8.1 updates anymore. According to Microsoft's support pages, it's been long known that newer hardware will eventually be Windows 10-only. That hardware includes Intel's 7th-generation chips, AMD Ryzen, and Qualcomm's "8996" series of chips.

Systems with older hardware should still be receiving updates. Older-generation CPUs (including Intel's sixth-generation Skylake) will support Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 until January 14, 2020 and January 10, 2023, respectively. We reached out to Microsoft for comment.

