Microsoft announces Oct. 2 event for Surface devices and more

Microsoft

Apple on Sept. 12. Google on Oct. 9. And now, Microsoft will hold its own special event between those two dates -- we just received an invite to a Microsoft event on Oct. 2 in New York City.

The only hint Microsoft's giving us is the phrase "A moment of your time," but CNET understands that there will be Microsoft Surface hardware at the event -- though not a Surface Phone at this time. We're hearing that the event will be small and yet not entirely focused on hardware, with updates to Microsoft software and services as well.

Microsoft reporter Mary Jo Foley at our sister site ZDNet heard similarly, and says that key unveilings could be updated versions of the Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with new processors and standardized USB-C ports for simultaneous charging and data, instead of the proprietary Surface Connect port (or giant honking Surface Connect to USB-C dongle) they've had till now.

That said, ZDNet's sources had previously reported that we shouldn't expect to see Microsoft's reportedly "heavily redesigned" Surface Pro 6 until 2019, nor the seriously slick dual-screen folding Surface "Andromeda" handheld device that looks like the second coming of Microsoft's Courier tablet concept.

Also note that Microsoft already announced its budget 10-inch tablet, the $399 Surface Go, only a couple months ago.

So, gadget junkies -- don't set your expectations too high.