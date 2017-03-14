4.8 million Twitter accounts are bots, study says

Enlarge Image LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images

Someone just liked your tweet. Someone else followed you. Do you know them? No?

They could be bots, like 4.8 million other non-human users on Twitter, according to a new study from the University of Southern California and Indiana University.

The study, which used a system leveraging more than one thousand features to identify bot accounts on the microblogging platform across six categories, estimated between 9 and 15 percent of Twitter's 319 million active accounts are bots.

This is almost double of what was previously estimated by the company -- it reported that up to 8.5 percent of all active accounts could be bots in its 2014 SEC filing.

Researchers also suggested that the 15 percent figure is a "conservative estimate" given the sophisticated nature of more complex bots, which could have gotten incorrectly identified as humans.

This is not the first time that Twitter has come under the spotlight due to bot accounts. An earlier study from the University of Southern California late last year found 19 percent of election-related tweets made during the study's period were from bot accounts.

