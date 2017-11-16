Adorable droid BB-8, who first won the hearts of fans in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," returns in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," opening worldwide on Dec. 15.
If you like the idea of counting down to the film with your own BB-8 by your side, you can do it with a massive new Star Wars Lego kit that contains more than 1,106 pieces.
The Lego BB-8 has a wheel-activated rotating head and opening hatch with non-functioning (whew!) welding torch. While the completed Lego BB-8 model doesn't roll, it does include a display stand and decorative fact plaque about the droid.
Without the stand, the completed Lego BB-8 model measures 9x5 inches (25x15 centimeters).
This Lego BB-8 kit retails for $80 (£61, AU$105).
Lego also has other Star Wars mega-kits for the Millennium Falcon (7,500 pieces) and the Death Star (4,016 pieces).
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.