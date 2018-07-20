Enlarge Image Silver Screen Bottling Company

Engage... in a new kind of liquor made just for Star Trek fans.

Silver Screen Bottling Company and CBS have just announced at Comic-Con 2018 yet another addition to their line of Star Trek-themed alcohol: Ten-Forward Vodka. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Inspired by the TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, Ten-Forward Vodka is named after the bar used by inhabitants of the USS Enterprise-D and bartended by the very wise character Guinan, played by Whoopi Goldberg.

Ten-Forward Vodka's bottle design pays tribute to LCARS (the Library Computer Access and Retrieval System) -- otherwise known as the Enterprise's computer operating system.

If the vodka's sci-fi homage isn't geeky enough for you, apparently Silver Screen Bottling Company and CBS have plans to also launch Ten-Forward Vodka into space.

"Following its descent from space, Ten-Forward Vodka will make its debut," says the Silver Screen Bottling Company website. "Upon arriving back to Earth, this grain spirit will be carefully protected and blended into the stocks of Ten-Forward Vodka insuring that a portion of every bottle will contain vodka from space, allowing discerning vodka drinkers to go where no man has gone before."

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Star Trek-themed vodka is set to retail for $30 a bottle when it hits store shelves (that's roughly £23, AU$41). Or you can reserve a bottle on the company's website.

Ten-Forward Vodka isn't the only official Star Trek booze. There's also Klingon Bloodwine, which debuted back in 2014, and James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which Silver Screen Bottling Company announced this month.

Good luck trying to beat the Kobayashi Maru test after drinking that. Then again, Star Trek characters have a long history of enjoying a strong drink during difficult times.

Stay tuned here for more possible trailers, footage and information on Star Trek and all things geeky in our Comic-Con 2018 news coverage. You can click here to see which panels we'll be attending.