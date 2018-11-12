New Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer is now an amazing musical meme

Nintendo dropped a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate trailer on Nov. 8, featuring some of the series' iconic characters beating and stomping and swording each other and, while it is undeniably great, the trailer was lacking ... something.

Its art style is wonderful, it showcases characters both old and new and it features Captain Falcon getting the absolute stuffing knocked out of him, praise be to Donkey Kong. Still, as wonderful as it is, there's one thing a hype trailer needs that Nintendo's version doesn't have.

A killer backing track.

Whether or not this was intentional on Nintendo's behalf, leaving the backing track out of the trailer has sparked a movement where budding, clever Smash fans create their own versions of the trailer using tracks such as Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now", music from Infinity War and, of course, the DK Rap. We asked Nintendo if this was their intent, but are yet to receive a reply.

It's surprising how well the trailer matches up with a whole range of pop and rock and hip hop tracks -- as well as music from the original games. But don't just take my word for it, here are some of the fan-made trailers that work incredibly well.

This one uses the original Smash Bros. Melee opening track and... well, it fits perfectly.

THERE WAS NO MUSIC IN THE SMASH COMMERCIAL, SO I DO YOU FAVOR AND PUT THE BEST DAMN ONE IN HERE pic.twitter.com/1dump1QigJ — GaoGaiKing@AnimeNYC (@GGaiKingDGreat) November 11, 2018

I've always wondered what a 2000s nu-metal Smash Bros. would be like -- and I need not wonder any more. Thanks, Linkin Park.

Nintendo made that new Smash Brothers commerical without music so people would throw their own music on it, share it, and spread it around -- just like we're doing. pic.twitter.com/snPecaIhbn — Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) November 11, 2018

Music from Marvel's Infinity War seems to work almost perfectly, too. There's no Thanos in Smash, but someone will be making the case now, I'm sure.

I put Infinity War music over the new Smash Bros Trailer and oh my pic.twitter.com/kuhNFTPum1 — Lucbomber💣 (@The_Lucbomber) November 11, 2018

Whatever you do, just don't put the DK Rap into th... oh. You've already done it.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Rap pic.twitter.com/EtbzlngvrN — Andre Segers (@AndreSegers) November 12, 2018

But what happens if you're having a good time and you don't want to stop at all? This is probably the version of the trailer that's best for you. It's also the perfect time to start my petition to get Freddie Mercury in Smash. I mean, why not? Let's just put everyone in there, right?

Some were skeptical of the marketing tactic immediately -- was this all a ploy to get the new trailer in front of everyone's eyes on Twitter, with ridiculous backing tracks, for that sweet viral marketing? Perhaps. I mean, if so, it is some sort of genius. All I've seen on Twitter for the last five hours is new Smash Bros. commercials.

Not putting any music in the Smash Bros trailer was a complete stroke of genius. People can put whatever music they want over it, tweet it, Everyone shares it. Nintendo doesn’t have to pay for a single music license. — Takahata101 (@Takahata101) November 12, 2018

Did Nintendo trick us all into meming this new Smash Bros Commercial by slam posting it on twitter with different music?



Because if so, that’s freaking brilliant — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) November 12, 2018

This shouldn't work. Celine Dion and Smash Bros. should not go together. There's nothing more to say, get that flute out and play me on, Celine.

Super Smash Bros. Titanic - "My Heart Piece Will Go On" pic.twitter.com/lgongg7XG3 — Andre Segers (@AndreSegers) November 12, 2018

Remember 1999? Me neither.

Dear @NintendoAmerica,



Smash Bros 64 arrived in 1999.



This new #SmashBrosUltimate Trailer fits Prince's 1999 like a glove. pic.twitter.com/ogZ7KsNnIO — Blessious (@BlessiousPlays) November 11, 2018

But perhaps the one that truly takes the cake is this one, which uses the song from the original Super Smash Bros. trailer -- you know, the one where Mario trips Yoshi and starts this whole mess? It's a nice little call back that fits perfectly.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on the Nintendo Switch Dec. 7. If you want to brush up on all things Ultimate you need to check out our huge explainer that details everything you need to know about the game, its playable characters, new modes and the pleas to get Waluigi in the game.

