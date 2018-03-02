Enlarge Image DC Entertainment

Dream, Death, Destiny and the rest of the characters from Neil Gaiman's "Sandman" series will be reunited once again.

DC Comics is launching a Sandman Universe line of four new comic series. It will be overseen by Gaiman but created by a select team of artists and writers, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly published on Thursday. The comics will follow story threads from the original "Sandman" stories but also be adding brand new characters.

"It's a huge sandbox with so many wonderful toys that nobody's getting to play with right now," Gaiman told Entertainment Weekly. "I started feeling guilty. I liked the idea of getting the toys played with again, reminding people how much fun this is, and also getting the opportunity to work with some fantastic writers."

The first comic in the series kicks off in August. In "The Sandman Universe," readers will learn that Dream is missing from his realm. There's a rift between worlds and Lucien, Dream's official librarian, learns that one of Dream's books has ended up in the waking world in the hands of children. And that's just one of the many storylines that DC Comics has planned for Sandman fans.

The first issue of "The Sandman Universe" will be supervised by Gaiman but written by Nalo Hopkinson, Kat Howard, Si Spurrier, and Dan Watters. The art for the comic will be by Bilquis Everly, with a cover by Jae Lee.

The four writers will then be tasked to write tales for the four comic book series within the Sandman Universe: "House of Whispers," "Books of Magic," "The Dreaming" and "Lucifer."