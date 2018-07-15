Hello friends, it's me again and it's time for a new Stream Economy. We're back from hiatus and we're on top of the best news in movies, TV and games (show notes after the embed):
- There's a new RoboCop movie on the horizon, and MGM decided District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was the man they wanted in charge. But is this move riskier than it seems at first?
- Blizzard and Disney announced a massive new broadcast partnership that will bring an esports championship to network television for the first time in history.
- FX announced the cast for its TV adaptation of Y: The Last Man, and it's a great combination of veteran actors and fresh faces. Whose performance are you most excited to watch?
Oh, and of course, our very own lovable curmudgeon Mark Serrels also takes a moment to go bananas over the World Cup. What kind of show would we be if we didn't let him rant about that?
BONUS CONTENT: We also took a field trip to Anime Expo 2018 to do a little math on which streaming service has the best (and most) anime series. Is it Crunchyroll? Funimation? Hulu? Netflix? Amazon? You'll just have to watch and see for yourself.
Discuss: New Robocop movie could be risky (Stream Economy Ep. 11)
