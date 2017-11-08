Nvidia Star Wars GPUs embrace the light *and* dark sides

Nvidia is giving you a new reason to have a see-through side panel on your giant gaming desktop. The high-end Nvidia Titan Xp graphics card now comes in two Star Wars-themed versions -- a Jedi Order GPU representing the light side and a Galactic Empire version for the dark.

The Jedi GPU lights up in green, while the Empire model is red. Nvidia says there's even more that went into the design, which is a surprising amount of detail for a component that's going to be locked away inside a computer case:

"The Jedi Order GPU simulates the wear and tear and battle-worn finish of many items used by the Rebel Alliance, resulting from its diecast aluminum cover being subjected to an extensive, corrosive salt spray. Conversely, the Galactic Empire GPU's finish features simple, clean lines, emulating the high-end, orderly nature of the resource-rich Empire."

The Star Wars cards will be available in mid-November for $1,200. There's no price or date for other territories yet, but the standard non-Star-Wars Titan Xp card costs £1,149 or $AU1,950. As a bonus, users of Nvidia's GeForce Experience software (which optimizes game settings and updates drivers) can preorder starting Nov. 8.