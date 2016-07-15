New No Man's Sky trailer invites you to explore game's 18 quintillion planets

Sony has released a new trailer for ambitious PlayStation 4 and PC space game No Man's Sky. It's titled "Explore," and it shows off some of the 18 quintillion planets the game has to offer.

As you'll see, each planet appears to be unique. The game offers "limitless variety," the video says, due in part to its use of procedually generated worlds. The video also spotlights No Man's Sky's "discovery" element, as we see the player finding things like animals and plants.

The video ends with the fitting Andre Gide quote, "Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore."

This could be one of the quotes you see when you die in No Man's Sky. On some occasions, you will also see Jaden Smith quotes.

This is the first in No Man's Sky's "Guides to the Galaxy" video series. Future videos will be titled "Fight," "Trade," and "Survive," each of which will presumably show off those elements.

No Man's Sky is scheduled to launch on August 9 in North America, followed by August 10 in Europe, and August 12 in the UK. Hello Games recently settled a three-year legal battle over the No Man's Sky name, allowing the title to stay the same.

In other recent news, No Man's Sky has now gone gold (meaning development is complete), while it's been revealed that the game takes up 6GB of space.

For more on No Man's Sky, you can check out GameSpot's new feature, "Making sense of No Man's Sky's massive universe."