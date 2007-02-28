New Mustek pocket camcorders shoot video, fight Megatron

Budget staple Mustek just announced two new jack-of-all-trades digital camcorders. The Mustek DV700TZ and DV530TV are a pair of pocket-sized, budget-priced camcorders that record video to SD cards. The blocky, robotic-looking DV700TZ can capture both wide screen VGA (720x480) video at 30 frames per second or 7-megapixel still images. The curvier, scaled-down DV530TZ has a 5-megapixel sensor and can capture only standard VGA (640 480) video at 30 frames per second. Both gadgets sport 3X optical zooms, swiveling LCD screens, and can function as a camcorder, a digital camera, a voice recorder, a Webcam, and an MP3 player.

Unfortunately, catchall devices such as these tend to not function nearly as well as a dedicated camcorder/camera/MP3 player/toaster. You can shoot photos on the DV700TZ and DV530TZ, but they probably won't look as good as photos taken on a Canon PowerShot SD800 IS . You can listen to music on either camcorder, but it won't be as easy to use or hold nearly as many songs as an iPod . Most of these extra features tend to feel tacked-on and seldom see serious use. On the bright side, both cameras are much less expensive than similar compact SD card camcorders, such as the Panasonic SDR-S150. The DV700TZ and DV530TZ retail for approximately $300 and $230 respectively, a faction of the S150's $700 to 900 price tag.