New Avengers: Infinity War posters show superheroes in action

"There was an idea to bring together a group of remarkable people to see if we could become something more." #InfinityWar (1/6) pic.twitter.com/sfHMcclz41 — The Avengers (@Avengers) April 4, 2018

With Marvel's mega-movie Avengers: Infinity War almost here, Marvel released a new set of character posters on Wednesday that not only depict each superhero in an action stance, but offer a few costume clues.

The posters include familiar faces including Captain America (Chris Evans) sporting a beard and holding his new shield; Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in his famous glowing suit; and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) standing at the ready.

Spider-Man (Tom Holland) wears his new armor; Vision (Paul Bettany) shows off some rather impressive ab muscles; War Machine (Don Cheadle) is all suited up and looking peeved; and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) can be seen surrounded in mystical magic fog.

Black Panther characters joining the Infinity War effort are also featured. Shuri (Letitia Wright) dons her favorite handheld weaponry and Okoye (Danai Gurira) stands with her trusty spear.

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is represented with a handful of magic, and Guardians of the Galaxy's Gamora (Zoe Saldana) poses with her sword in a way that reminds us she's always a good one to have at your side in battle.

You can see all the character posters (there are quite a few) on Marvel's official Avengers movie Twitter.

"Avengers: Infinity War" releases worldwide on April 27.

Need more background on the film? Start with our Q&A with the film's directors the Russo brothers, then read up on all things Marvel-related.