CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Latest New Products Must-See
Headphones

JBL's new Reflect in-ear sports headphones arriving this spring

JBL has announced two new in-ear wireless models, the Reflect Mini 2 and Reflect Contour 2. Both will cost $100.

jbl-reflect-mini-2-cropped

The JBL Reflect Mini 2 costs $100 and ships this spring.

 JBL

JBL's Reflect series sport headphone line has added two new modes for 2018: The Reflect Mini 2, a lightweight, in-ear wireless headphone, and the Reflect Contour 2, an in-ear wireless headphone with an over-the-ear hook.

They're scheduled to ship this spring for $100 each, with no word yet on international pricing.

Both models IPX5 are sweatproof and have reflective cables as a safety feature for nighttime joggers. They deliver up to 10 hours of playback time at moderate volume levels and have a built-in microphone for making calls.

The JBL Reflect Mini 2 will be available in Black, Lime Green, Teal and Blue. Color options for the JBL Contour 2 include Black, Lime Green, White and Blue. 

I'll let you know how the sound and fit as soon as I get my hands on review units.

Here are the Reflect Mini 2's key features, according to JBL:

  • 5.8mm driver
  • 10-hour battery life with Speed Charge
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • 3-button remote with microphone to easily control music and calls
  • Ergonomic ear-tips and enhancers in interchangeable sizes for a personalized fit
  • IPX5 sweat proof
  • Lightweight aluminum construction
  • Reflective cable for visibility at night
  • $100

What to expect from the big screens of 2018: From OLED to QLED to Micro LED, CES is the place where screen time is absolutely friggin' huge. Here's a peek.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.

CES 2018
Next Article: Under-the-radar phone giant Honor has its eye on the US