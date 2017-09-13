Phones

iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K and all Apple just announced

Here's everything you missed from today's Apple event at the new Steve Jobs Theater.

New iPhone 8 and iPhone X unveiled: Pictures from the Apple event

Another year, another iPhone. Maybe it's getting to be a little ho-hum, but this is also the event that determines a lot of peoples' phone-buying plans for the next 12 months. And then there's the big device that's been languishing for a while, the Apple TV, and the biggest fish in a small pond, the Apple Watch.

Oh, and the fly-around video that Apple started with shows that the Steve Jobs Theater looks like a big Apple store, complete with tourists -- sorry, journalists -- taking video and pictures of it. And then a nice two-minute Steve Jobs tribute, a hurricane relief pitch and an update on Apple's "town squares" (aka stores), and the opening of one in Chicago on October 20.

Though Apple treats the operating-system updates as news, iOS 11MacOS High Sierra and WatchOS 4 were unveiled at the company's World Wide Developer Conference in June, and we've been covering them extensively -- iOSMacOSWatchOS -- since then. 

Here's what you missed.

The iPhone X wants to scan your face and warp your reality

iPhone X 

The long-rumored new iPhone flagship is a real thing, the iPhone X.

  • Please call it the iPhone Ten
  • Six-core A11 Bionic chip with support for Metal 2 API acceleration and a custom image-signal processor for photography. Plus it's tuned for AR.
  • Edge-to-edge display, glass on front and back and the controversial notch
  • Space Gray and Silver
  • Super Retina Display, 5.8-inch OLED, 2,436x1,125 resolution. 2.7 million pixels. That's a pixel pitch of 458ppi. It supports HDR (both Dolby Vision and HDR10)
  • Buh-bye, Home button
  • It's all swiping -- swipe up for home, for example
  • Face ID is the new Touch ID; made possible by a the A11 Bionic chip, with a new neural engine, and computer vision array. Face data stays on device. And it works with Apple Pay and apps.
  • Now you can create animated poop emoji's for iMessage with the new Animoji and its face tracking.
But wait! There's more!

  • New 12MP camera sensor with optical stabilization
  • Dual cameras with OIS in both
  • Additional features. Portrait Lighting, with preset choices you swipe through
  • A new custom video encoder with improved performance and motion prediction
  • 1080/240p for slow-mo
  • New selfie camera with Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting
  • Qi wireless charging via the glass back; Apple will sell Belkin and Mophie charging pads in their stores
  • Battery life claims of two hours more than iPhone 7
  • Support for latest technologies, like Bluetooth 5, LTE Advanced
  • Starts at $1,000 for 64GB, shipping November 3. How to preorder. 

Also, AirPower -- Apple's charging mat (a fork of Qi) that will allow you to charge your AirPods and iPhone as well. Slated for 2018. 

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

These updates to the 7 series look like more than just a typical "S" update. Here's what's new in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus:

  • Glass back, new gold finish and steel and aluminum construction
  • Louder speakers
  • True Tone Retina displays with 3D Touch
  • Same A11 Bionic chip as iPhone X
  • The 8 Plus has the same camera system as the iPhone X; the iPhone 8 is a single-camera version.
  • Qi wireless charging
  • iOS ships September 22, available September 29. Prices start at $700 and $800. How to preorder.
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in photos: More glass and more durable
Apple TV 4K

Here one of the biggest updates is baked into the name! The highlights of Apple TV 4K:

  • 4K support, natch
  • HDR support: It supports both of the current industry standards, supporting Dolby Vision and HDR10 (which is easier to implement and more popular at the moment).
  • A10X Fusion chip (same as iPad Pro)
  • In addition to iTunes, working with Netflix, Amazon for 4K content
  • Free upgrade of movies you own in HD to 4K
  • Live sports and news
  • New app for TV, iPhone and iPad
  • A new That Game Company game
  • Will cost $179, shipping on September 22. Here's how to get it.
Watching the new 4K Apple TV

Apple Watch Series 3

It's the top watch in the world and people love it. Cut to video proving it. But from a "what's new" perspective, here are the highlights of the new Watch Series 3:

  • The big deal here is LTE support, so you can use it as your phone (sharing a number with your phone) and stream Apple music without your iPhone
  • Updated dual-core processor for better performance
  • W2 wireless chip for faster Wi-Fi
  • Barometric sensor
  • An integrated SIM
  • Display is the antenna
  • Swimproof
  • Will cost $399 with cell, $329 without, new starting price of $249

Also,

  • An Apple heart study using Apple Watch data in conjunction with Stanford Medicine
  • WatchOS 4 available September 19
Apple Watch Series 3: Once more, with calling


