New iPad with optional Pencil: Everything Apple just announced

Apple's newest iPad keeps the same $329 price but boosts its specs and adds the Pencil as a $99 option. Here's everything we know so far.

The new iPad has the same 9.7-inch display as the 2017 version.

 James Martin/CNET

Apple's "field trip" event at a Chicago's Lane Tech High School just wrapped up, and we've all learned an important lesson: the new iPad costs the same as the old one.

The company's least expensive tablet is now official, and the price is still $329 (£319 in the UK). 

But it's now compatible with the Pencil -- Apple's stylus device that was formerly reserved for the iPad Pro. Apple touts the $99 (£89) Pencil as a boon to educators and students alike, and crucially it's something that cheaper Chromebooks, which are more popular in schools than iPads, don't have.

Now Playing: Watch this: Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil
9.7 inch iPad: The new iPad offers some significant spec upgrades compared to the 2017 base model, moving it closer to the more expensive iPad Pro. It uses Apple's faster A10 Fusion chip, making it more powerful than most laptops including Chromebook. It's also said to be optimized for augmented reality (AR). Apple claims a 10-hour battery life and faster (300 Mbps) LTE. The cameras, memory options and 9.7-inch Retina screen appear identical to the 2017 version.

Apple's new iPad 9.7 vs. the old iPad 9.7: Full specs comparison

The new iPad is available now in Silver, Gold or Space Gray.

Apple iPad prices (2018)


 32GB Wi-Fi 128GB Wi-Fi 32GB LTE 128GB LTE
US $329 $429 $459 $559
UK £319 £409 £449 £539
Australia $469 $599 $669 $799

Logitech Crayon: Apple opened up the Pencil to third-party alternatives, and a half-price ($49) "crayon" by accessories maker Logitech is first on deck. 

In addition to new hardware, Apple also highlighted a bunch of software additions and enhancements aimed at education.

Now Playing: Watch this: New iPad will run AR
