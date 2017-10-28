What to play this weekend: Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II

I've been up all night playing Super Mario Odyssey, and it's all I can think about -- but I know I won't be able to marathon it all weekend. There's simply too much to do. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus just came out, and there are Nazis to kill. I've also been waiting almost two months to explore the world of Destiny 2 on my PC, and I can't afford to fall behind the rest of my clan. The next few days are going to be busy… even if I let that Australian copy of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp I downloaded fall by the wayside.
There's even more, too. Assassin's Creed isn't a franchise I've ever been into, but Origins looks like a fun romp through ancient Egypt. There's even a handful of great looking mobile games. Dig survival horror? Sheltered has you covered. Survival horror with retro arcade action? Try Death Road to Canada.
Like I said, it's going to be a busy weekend.
New releases (Oct. 23 to 29):
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo Switch) -- Easily the Nintendo Switch's most highly anticipated game, Super Mario Odyssey mixes up the platformer formula with a semi-open world, hundreds of collectibles, new bizarre locations and an answer to a question nobody ever asked: if the Mushroom Kingdom is a nation, what are the other world powers of the Mario universe?
- Assassin's Creed: Origins (PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One) -- Overhauled combat, 4K support on the Xbox One X and the beautiful world of ancient Egypt. I'm not much of an Assassin's Creed fan, but Origins certainly looks like a great starting point for players who have yet to give the series a chance.
- Destiny 2 (Windows PC) -- Bungie's original "shared-world shooter" was rough around the edges when it launched in 2014, but the company has learned a lot since then. Destiny 2 has a better story, tighter gunplay and fewer confusing currencies to juggle. Best of all? The franchise is finally on PC.
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox One) -- Bethesda's original Wolfenstein reboot imagined a history where the Allies lost WWII -- and its sequel doubles down on that alternate reality by taking us to a Nazi-occupied United States. It's haunting, thought-provoking but, most of all, glorious fun.
- Sheltered (Android, iOS) -- Want to protect your family from a harsh, post-apocalyptic world...on the go? Good news, then: Team 17's survival game just made the jump from PC to mobile.
- Death Road to Canada (Android) -- What's better than a road trip? How about randomly generated road trip simulator rife with zombies hordes? That's Death Road To Canada. You're welcome.
- Eternity Guardians (Android, iOS) -- If you need real-time action RPG action on the go, this is your best bet. Eternity Guardians promises a Norse-inspired MMO world in your pocket, and its visuals punch well above the average phone game.
