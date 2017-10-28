What to play this weekend: Super Mario Odyssey, Wolfenstein II

Nintendo

I've been up all night playing Super Mario Odyssey, and it's all I can think about -- but I know I won't be able to marathon it all weekend. There's simply too much to do. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus just came out, and there are Nazis to kill. I've also been waiting almost two months to explore the world of Destiny 2 on my PC, and I can't afford to fall behind the rest of my clan. The next few days are going to be busy… even if I let that Australian copy of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp I downloaded fall by the wayside.

There's even more, too. Assassin's Creed isn't a franchise I've ever been into, but Origins looks like a fun romp through ancient Egypt. There's even a handful of great looking mobile games. Dig survival horror? Sheltered has you covered. Survival horror with retro arcade action? Try Death Road to Canada.

Like I said, it's going to be a busy weekend.

New releases (Oct. 23 to 29):