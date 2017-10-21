What to play this weekend: South Park, Gran Turismo, Fire Emblem Warriors

Ubisoft

Did you know CNET has *two* Seans who love games? I'm the other one...wait no that's not right, I'm the one who's been here longer. Though other Sean is technically older. Whatever.

Anyhow, I'm the Sean who's a huge Fire Emblem fan (perhaps you've noticed?) and today marks the release of Fire Emblem Warriors -- a game that lets some of my favorite Japanese anime-inspired sword-and-sorcery characters slice through entire armies. So I'm a little bit excited. I mean, realistically I'll probably just go home tonight and throw myself into PUBG's Hunger Games-like murder island instead, like I have nearly every night for the past four months.

But I might pick up the new Jackbox Party Pack 4, honestly. My friends and I have spent many a Friday night spinning hilarious lies and answering inane trivia questions with the previous games in the series, and Fibbage 3 might be worth the price of entry alone.

Plus I'm not a South Park fan. Because the new South Park game is out this week too.

New releases (Oct. 15 to 22):