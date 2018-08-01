New Fortnite update brings back guided missiles, jetpacks

Gamespot

Epic Games released the latest Fortnite update Tuesday, adding an explosive new game mode and bringing back fan-favorite weapons and items including the guided missile launcher and revamped jetpacks. Fans of the Save the World Mode (yes, battle royale players, they exist) also get a brand-new weapon. For all of the details, see the full patch notes at the bottom of the post.

The new limited-time rattle royale game mode is called Fly Explosives and challenges players to gear up with explosive weapons like grenades, grenade launchers and rocket launchers, then take to the skies with jetpacks to rain down destruction from above. To make things even more hectic, jetpacks have been updated so they regenerate faster and their burn time is increased for longer flights. You also be able to use the jetpacks across all battle royale game modes.

Adding to the excitement, Epic also brought back the guided missile launcher. This one is slightly different than the earlier version, with faster reload times, reduced damage and more even damage distribution on structures.

The guided missile launcher and jetpacks should also help you complete this week's challenges released last Thursday. If you're still plugging away at your Battle Pass tiers, check out our guide to complete them.

Save the World fans also get a treat with the new flintlock Spyglass Sniper Rifle. It's a one-shot magazine sniper that Epic promises "Kicks like a mule." It will be added to the game on Wednesday, August 1.

Check out the full content update notes below:

Battle Royale

Limited time mode: Fly Explosives

Summary

This mode combines the explosive fun of the High Explosives LTM and the vaulted Limited Time Item Jetpack. Take to the skies and blast everyone else back to the lobby!



Mode Details

Only Explosive Weapons can be found in this mode.

Floor Loot spawners will occasionally spawn Jetpacks.

Fly Explosives Jetpacks have increased fuel regen rate & decreased burn rate compared to Default Jetpacks, to keep pilots in the sky a bit longer.

Between-storm wait times have been reduced due to players needing less time to find adequate loot (avg. match length should be lower than 20m).

Rocket Ammunition capped at 120.

Profile Stats (K/D & Wins) are tracked in this mode.

Limited time mode: Playground

What's New?

The Vaulted Jetpack has been enabled for the duration of the Fly Explosives LTM.

Guided Missile has been enabled.

Consumable Healing Item spawn rates have been normalized by lowering Chug Jug & shield spawn rates.

Bandages have been removed. This is to raise the chance of spawning healing items that get players to full health & shields.



Bug Fixes

Nameplates will no longer appear for members of the opposite team.

Weapons and items

Guided Missile returns! Available in Epic and Legendary variants. Fuse duration reduced from 18 to 15 seconds. Movement Speed decreased from 1100 to 1000. Reload time increased to 2.4/2.2. Reduced player damage from 105/110 down to 74/77 damage. Reduced structure damage down from 1100 to 400. Explosions now damage structures with no regard for Line of Sight. Guided Missile can also be controlled via keyboard using the default movement inputs.



Bug Fixes

The issues with Slurp Juice have been fixed and it can once again be looted in-game.

Mobile

iOS players will have a larger than normal update to download (2gb).

Save the World

Weapons and items

Spyglass Sniper Rifle added to the Weekly Store An accurate, high-powered, scoped sniper rifle with a single round per magazine that kicks like a mule. Available Wednesday, August 1 at 8:00 PM ET until Wednesday, August 8 at 8:00 PM ET.



