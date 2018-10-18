Arrowverse's Elseworlds poster reveals crossover clues

Enlarge Image The CW

The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl will join forces with Superman, Lois Lane and Batwoman for December's three-show Arrowverse, but what exactly's in store for the superheroes is still under wraps.

Luckily for eager fans, The CW released a poster on Tuesday for the Arrowverse crossover called Elseworlds.

In the poster, we see a rather curious switcheroo. Arrow actor Stephen Amell is dressed as Flash, and Flash actor Grant Gustin has on Arrow's outfit complete with his trusty bow.

The Arrowverse, by the way, refers to three DC Comics-based superhero shows that appear on The CW: The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, the owners of CNET.)

The poster includes the tag line "Destiny Will Be Rewritten," which makes me wonder if Elseworlds will be more about parallel universe versions of our favorite DC Comics superheroes, or something even more complex.

Eagle-eyed fans are also discovering more clues from cast and crew who are posting photos from the set, as they are currently shooting the episodes.

So far we've seen photos of the new superhero suits worn by Amell and an intriguing black-and-silver Superman costume worn by Tyler Hoechlin.

Fans also got a gander last week at Ruby Rose in her new Batwoman costume.

The Arrowverse crossover begins on The CW on Dec. 9 with The Flash, continuing Dec. 10 with Arrow and ending Dec. 11 with Supergirl.