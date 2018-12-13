The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is still on sale for $100

Sarah Tew/CNET

Over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, nearly every Amazon device -- Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets, Echo speakers and so forth -- was available at their lowest prices of the year. But the price of the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite -- which has only been available since November 7 -- didn't budge: It remained at $130.

As of a few days ago, however, that changed: The Paperwhite has been selling at Amazon for $100 -- that's $30 off.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated ereader, that's a great deal. The new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:



It's 10 percent thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It's got a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis and has a plastic screen that Amazon says is shatter-and-scratch-resistant.



It's got Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $100, it's a steal. But it's been on sale since the weekend, and that price drop could end at any time.

