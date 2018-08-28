New 2018 iPhones, iPad Pros, Macs and more: Everything Apple is expected to announce soon

September approaches and we are gearing up for Apple season.

If Apple follows its usual schedule, the company is gearing up for a big event during the first half of September. (Last year, invites for a Sept.12 event were sent on Aug. 31.) And while new iPhones are all but certain to be the headline, nearly all of Apple's other product lines are due for a refresh, too.

The latest credible report on Apple's plans comes from Bloomberg, in a story co-written by Mark Gurman, a journalist with a strong track record on Apple stories. The story reinforces and elaborates on earlier reports, claiming that Apple will debut three new iPhones that utilize the basic iPhone X design (big notched screen, no home button, Face ID), as well as the Apple Watch 4 and new iPad Pros, all of which would be unveiled at the as-yet-unannounced September event.

In addition to those products, Apple is also overdue to refresh its Mac line, though its unclear if new products like a rumored MacBook Air replacement would be announced in September or later.

With so many new Apple products on deck, we've collected all of the reports and rumors herein. Just note that nothing here has been explicitly confirmed unless otherwise indicated -- Apple almost never comments on forthcoming product announcements. With that caveat in place, read on for the lowdown on what we're hearing about new Apple products in the pipeline and when we might see them.

Three new iPhones

Apple has faithfully announced new iPhones in September since 2012, when it debuted the iPhone 5. And the company has offered two new models -- the "standard" 4.7-inch size and "Plus" 5.5-inch version with a better camera -- since 2014. Last year, it outdid itself with three new models, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and -- a few weeks later -- the radically redesigned iPhone X. This year, Apple is widely expected to repeat that feat with a trio of totally new models that all follow the X design model: No home button, and nearly all screen.

Here's what we expect to see:

Plus, maybe a fourth sort of new iPhone



Since its debut in 2016, the iPhone SE has been the most affordable option in Apple's phone lineup. It's basically the components of an iPhone 6S -- minus 3D Touch -- stuffed into the smaller body of an iPhone 5. Apple gave it a modest refresh in 2017 but a major update is way overdue. According to the rumors, however, Apple may deliver yet one more minor makeover in 2018, giving the iPhone SE 2 the same A10 processor used in 2016's iPhone 7. Will that refreshed SE retain its miniature 4-inch screen along with the $349, £349 and AU$549 starting price? Only time will tell.

Apple Watch 4

With Google and Samsung ratcheting up the smartwatch competition, Apple has a real incentive to shake things up with a dramatic new Watch announcement in 2018. A bigger display and click-free buttons are possibilities, both of which would imply the first major redesign since Apple's signature wearable debuted in 2015. At the very least, we know Apple will debut WatchOS 5 (previewed at this year's WWDC developer conference), featuring fitness improvements, an instant watch-to-watch walkie-talkie mode, support for podcasts and an ability to play audio from third-party apps on the go.

New iPad Pro

When Apple debuted the latest iPad in March, adding Pencil support and a faster processor, it narrowed the gap between the entry-level tablet and its much more expensive Pro siblings. Now, rumors suggest that the company will look to justify the Pro's premium pricing with a major redesign inspired by the iPhone X's design -- shrinking the bezels, dropping the home button and adding Face ID. A decent specs bump would likely be part of the upgrade, too.

New Macs and MacBooks

Sure, we got a new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro just this July. But for years hardcore Apple fans have accused the company of neglecting its computer lineup -- especially the MacBook Air, which has remained essentially unchanged for the better part of a decade. According to the rumors, however, Apple may have a slew of new computing products in the pipeline for 2018 and 2019. Here's what we're hearing:

Remember that the iMac Pro is less than a year old, so a refresh there is unlikely (but not impossible). And Apple has already signaled that the Mac Pro successor won't be unveiled until 2019.

iOS 12

With the public beta having launched in June, we expect Apple to follow its normal schedule and release the full version of its next mobile operating system alongside the new iPhones in mid-September. (It usually happens the week after Apple's big media event.) In addition to enhancing Siri, giving FaceTime a facelift and introducing Memojis, Apple is said to be focusing on improving basic performance on older models with this next release. And while group FaceTime has already been delayed, Apple often reveals a handful of new features in its mobile operating system that will be exclusive to the new iPhones -- so some surprises may yet be on deck.

MacOS Mojave



MacOS Mojave is available now as a public beta and will be officially released as a free update this fall. It'll introduce a number of new features, from a dark mode and desktop Stacks to a new Finder view and a few familiar faces from iOS. You'll also find four familiar iOS apps on your Mac after updating to Mojave, along with some added privacy features to protect you from Facebook and other advertisers.

Everything else we may see from Apple

