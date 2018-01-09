Neutrogena Skin360 SkinScanner is like a microscope for your face

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Want to feel really bad about your skincare regimen? The $50 Neutrogena Skin360 SkinScanner, which is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, is an iPhone camera attachment that takes a super-close look at your skin to figure out what your face needs.

To use the SkinScanner, you slide it over the top of your iPhone (it works with iPhone 6 and above models) and access the Neutrogena Skin360 app. The app asks you some basic questions about you and your skincare concerns (I'm worried about dark spots and dryness). The app will then prompt you to hold the scanner up to different parts of your face so it can take pictures and analyze what it sees. After a few seconds, the app will give you an overall skin score and sub-scores about specific areas like wrinkles and moisture levels. And naturally, the Skin360 recommends Neutrogena products to address your skin's shortcomings.

The SkinScanner will be available this summer on Neutrogena's website. It is one of a growing number of products we've seen at CES this year that use pictures of your skin and software to analyze the condition of your skin. That includes the HiMirror Mini, a smart mirror that takes also looks for skin problems like dark circles and wrinkles.

I gave the SkinScanner a try during a product exhibition at CES, and I wasn't prepared for what I would see in the app. The scanner returned pictures that were so zoomed it that my skin looked like cracked leather. The app said my face was in dire need of some moisture (I blame that on the Las Vegas desert). Fortunately, my overall score wasn't as bad as I'd imagined: 63 out of 100.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.