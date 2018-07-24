Netgear adds a smart doorbell to its Arlo home security lineup

Netgear

Netgear today introduced a new product category to its Arlo line of smart-home security devices -- the Arlo Audio Doorbell and Chime.

Due out this fall with pricing not yet confirmed, the Arlo Audio Doorbell is a battery-powered buzzer designed to replace your existing doorbell. Interestingly, though, Netgear took a different approach than Nest, Ring, August and other major competitors.

The Arlo Audio Doorbell doesn't have a built-in camera. Netgear instead wants you to enlist one of its weatherproof Arlo cams as a separate accessory you'd install near your front door to keep an eye on visitors. The Arlo cam isn't required, but you will need one if you want a video stream of who's at your door.

Here's how the upcoming Arlo buzzer is supposed to work (without an Arlo cam added). When someone rings the doorbell, you should get an alert on your phone. From there, you'll have the option to talk to them via the microphone and speaker in your phone and Arlo doorbell -- or send a prerecorded message if you don't feel like talking to them directly.

If you have an Arlo cam, too, you can view the live video feed as you're talking with your visitor.

Netgear will also offer a related doorbell accessory -- the Arlo Chime. The Arlo Chime has a built-in siren and lets you know someone's at the door even if you don't have your phone handy. This device is designed to plug into a wall outlet, and you can scale up with more Chimes as needed.

We'll be sure to provide pricing and availability updates as soon as we learn more.