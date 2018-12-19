Netflix's canceled Marvel shows? Disney may revive them after all

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix

Maybe Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage will live to fight another day.

Kevin Mayer, the Disney executive in charge of the company's planned Netflix-rival streaming service called Disney+, said he'd consider reviving the programs, according to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"We haven't yet discussed that, but I would say that's a possibility," he said of resurrecting the canceled series he called "very high-quality shows."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Disney, with its plans to take over major parts of 21st Century Fox, is aiming to build a Hollywood fortress with the resources to battle deep-pocketed tech-media companies like Netflix. Disney's plan to launch its competing streaming service has turned the company's relationship with Netflix on its head. After this year, Netflix will no longer be the streaming home to all of Disney's blockbuster movies, as Disney reserves them for its planned launch of Disney+ late next year.

Netflix's Marvel shows were produced by Marvel Televison and ABC Television Studios for Netflix to stream. But Netflix's deal with Marvel included a clause that restricts the characters from the original four Marvel Defenders shows -- Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- from appearing in any non-Netflix series or film for at least two years after cancellation, which would put off their earliest appearance on Disney+ until 2020, according to a report by Variety last week, citing unnamed sources.

Marvel, like Star Wars' Lucasfilm and Pixar, are part of Disney. They'll all be packaged into the new streaming service.

