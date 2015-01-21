Netflix will begin streaming 'The Interview' on Saturday

The next stop for controversial comedy "The Interview": Netflix.

Sony Pictures/Screenshot by CNET

The online streaming video service said Tuesday that the film, starring Seth Rogen and James Franco as Americans who get the opportunity to interview the leader of North Korea, will debut on its site on Saturday.

"The Interview" hits Netflix 30 days after the film began playing in a limited theater run and was made available for purchase or rental through online services such as YouTube, Google Play and Xbox Video. The film cost $6 to rent and $15 to purchase but will be available for free to Netflix subscribers.

Sony scrapped a wider release of the movie because of threats made to the national theater chains. The release came on the heels of a cyberattack on the studio that exposed thousands of sensitive e-mails and messages.

Sony said "The Interview" generated $40 million in consumer sales and was rented or purchased online more than 5.8 million times.

Netflix announced the availability in its letter to shareholders, in which it disclosed strong customer growth and a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations.