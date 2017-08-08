Netflix tries to go 'Kick-Ass' (The 3:59, Ep. 262)

Claire Reilly/CNET

Bam! Whoosh! Zap! Netflix announced its first acquisition on Monday, after buying out comic book publisher Millarworld.

Millarworld is behind comics that created movie hits like "Kick-Ass," "Kingsman: The Sercret Service" and "Wanted." We chat about what Netflix's acquisition will mean for its future originals catalog, and if Marvel Studios has anything to worry about.

Also on the podcast, we discuss whether Mozilla's big Firefox makeover will pull people back from Chrome as their go-to browser. Just think, when was the last time you used Firefox?

And we take a look at the anti-diversity manifesto that's been spreading around the ranks at Google.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

