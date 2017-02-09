Netflix resurrects 'The OA' for season 2

JoJo Whilden/Netflix

Netflix is breathing more life into "The OA," its trippy sci-fi series that ended its first season with lingering questions. (Like, "Wait, was the whole thing a lie?")

The streaming giant said Tuesday it's greenlighting a second installment of "The OA," alongside announcements that the latest season of show "Orange Is The New Black" will go live June 9 and "Bill Nye Saves The World" will debut April 21.

"The OA" drew polarized reactions from critics and viewers when Netflix released it December. The show centers on Prairie Johnson, a missing blind teen who returns to her hometown with her sight restored and mysterious scars on her body. She recruits a hodgepodge crew of four teenage boys and one middle-age teacher for a metaphysical mission that she explains through a series of flashbacks to her seven years gone missing.

