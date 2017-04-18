Netflix finally takes on Cannes... with an Adam Sandler movie

Netflix



Finally, Netflix's ultimate stamp of approval.

Two Netflix Original movies will be debuting at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, which has previously snubbed the subscription giant.

Those movies are "The Meyerowitz Stories", starring Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller as brothers; and "Okja," the latest from acclaimed South Korean "Snowpiercer" director Bong Joon-ho, starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal (not as brothers).

"The Cannes Film Festival's commitment to giving an exceptional platform to distinct stories from the world's most acclaimed auteurs is second to none," Ted Sarandos, Netflix's chief content officer, said in a statement. "We are thrilled at the opportunity to premiere two of our highly anticipated films from directors Noah Baumbach and Bong Joon-ho in this prestigious forum."

Rival streamer Amazon got a foot in last year with a hefty five entries, including Woody Allen's "Cafe Society" and Nicolas Winding Refn's "The Neon Demon."

The nod to Netflix comes after Amazon's "Manchester by the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the 2017 Oscars. Netflix has been sweeping up nominations at the Emmys and the Golden Globes for years, with "House of Cards," "Orange is the New Black" and "The Crown" doing the heavy trophy lifting in the TV arena.

Looks like Cannes has finally changed its diet to fit how the rest of the world is consuming cinema. That, apparently, involves Adam Sandler.