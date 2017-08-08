Netflix, Stan and other streamers to race past Foxtel next year

David Katzmaier/CNET

A note from online streamers to Foxtel: You don't crash during "Game of Thrones" and get away with it.

It's been coming and now a report from Telsyte predicts the amount of Australians who pay for online streaming will overtake pay TV subscribers by June, 2018.

The report shows a 30 percent year-on-year increase of Aussies subscribing to online streamers, like Netflix and Stan, on a playing field where almost half of Australian households are currently subscribed to either pay TV or streaming services.

Unsurprisingly, Netflix placed first for the streamers with more than 2 million subscriptions at the end of this June. Stan came in second with 867,000 and the rest brought 796,000 to the table (not Foxtel's streamer Presto. Presto is dead).

The date is one year earlier than Telsyte's previous outlook, which saw streamers overtaking pay TV in 2019. Despite this year's price testing and tax hikes, Netflix's popularity doesn't seem to be slowing -- you'll get more than Adam Sandler movies for your AU$18 a month.