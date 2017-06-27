Netflix teases Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' TV reboot

Netflix has unveiled a teaser trailer for the TV reboot of Spike Lee's "She's Gotta Have It."

The 10-episode series based on Lee's 1986 debut film will premier on Netflix on November 23 -- just in time to enjoy during your post-Thanksgiving food coma.

As a modern update on the movie's plot, the 30-minute episodes revolve around a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties and her three lovers.

Getty Images

"She's Gotta Have It," which was shot on a tiny budget in 12 days during the summer of 1985, launched Lee's career. He's an executive producer on the show and directs all 10 episodes of the series. While he's previously directed TV episodes, it's the first time he's directed an entire show.

"She's Gotta Have It" joins "Dear White People" and "Wet Hot American Summer" as another movie to receive the Netflix TV reboot treatment. Watch the teaser trailer above.