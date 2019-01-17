Netflix Space Force comedy to launch with Steve Carell on board

Netflix video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Space Farce incoming.

When President Donald Trump announced the creation of the Space Force as a new sixth branch of the US military in 2018, the idea attracted plenty of jokes. We can now look forward to a fresh barrage of wisecracks since Netflix announced a new Space Force comedy on Wednesday.

.@SteveCarell will star in a new workplace comedy series he co-created with #TheOffice’s Greg Daniels about the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services: the Space Force! pic.twitter.com/6GEFNgP18w — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 16, 2019

Netflix is crewing up with Steve Carell of Anchorman and The Office, along with Greg Daniels, who adapted The Office for American television. The streaming service describes Space Force as "a new workplace comedy series" that will follow the people tasked with creating the military organization.

A short teaser video echoes the opening to 2001: A Space Odyssey, and lays out Space Force's goal of defending satellites from attack and performing other space-related tasks.

The Hollywood Reporter says Carell's salary for the show could top $1 million per episode, setting a new record. There should be no shortage of cosmic zingers for him to deliver.