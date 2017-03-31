Netflix seeks the world's best translators

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

Netflix is looking for a few good translators around the world to help the streaming service expand its subtitle offerings.

The company on Thursday introduced Hermes, an online tool for testing and indexing translated subtitles. Netflix said thousands of candidates from around the world have already taken the test since its unveiling two weeks ago.

Netflix currently supports more than 20 languages, including Korean, Chinese, Arabic and Polish -- a dramatic improvement from just five years ago when it supported only English, Spanish and Portuguese.

"Our desire to delight members in 'their' language, while staying true to creative intent and being mindful of cultural nuances is important to ensure quality," the company said in a blog post, adding that ambition is fueling a need for top-notch translators.

Hermes is designed to test applicants' understanding of English and their ability to translate idioms into their target language, phrases that are often specific to a particular language, such as "You're on a roll," or "He bought the farm." They also have to be able to identify technical and linguistic errors.

The test, which consists of thousands of randomized combinations of questions so that no two tests are alike, can be taken here.

