Netflix reportedly pulls episode of comedy show to satisfy Saudi Arabia

Netflix reportedly removed an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj from its Saudi Arabia service after the kingdom complained.

The second episode of the comedy show, which was released in October and which remains available outside Saudi Arabia, slammed the Middle Eastern country following the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

It also criticized Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the country's military campaign in Yemen.

The streaming service told the Financial Times that the episode was removed last week after Saudi Arabia's Communications and Information Technology Commission alleged that it violated an anti-cyber crime law.

The move raises fresh questions about the limits of free expression online, but Financial Times said Netflix noted that it was responding to "a valid legal request."

Neither Netflix nor the Communications and Information Technology Commission immediately responded to requests for comment.

In October, Twitter reportedly suspended a bot network pushing a pro-Saudi Arabia message regarding Khashoggi.

