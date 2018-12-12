Netflix ranks its 2018 original content with watch data and Instagram

Netflix

It wasn't just a summer of love. Netflix announced Tuesday that romantic comedies and the actors who star in them come top of two of its three end-of-2018 lists.

Two of the three most rewatched original films on Netflix in 2018 were romantic comedies, with The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before followed by the Roxanne Shanté biopic Roxanne Roxanne. Netflix points out that while those three films have the highest rewatch rate based on global viewing, it does not reflect overall viewing.

For its list of "stars we fell in love with this year," the streaming service ranked actors who appeared in a 2018 Netflix series or film by their percentage growth in number of Instagram followers. According to those stats, the cast of the new Queer Eye (that's five people) take the top spot, followed by Lana Condor from To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Joel Courtney from The Kissing Booth.

Three stars from Netflix's Spanish-language series Elite and La Casa de Papel -- Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente Lopez and Maria Pedraza -- come next. Spots 7 through 10 are given to actors Noah Centineo, Joey King, comedian Hannah Gadsby and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka.

Things become more diverse for Netflix's third year-end category: "shows we fell in binge with this year." These Netflix series released in 2018 have the highest average watch time per viewing session. These stats are taken from the US and have no relation to overall data, Netflix says: