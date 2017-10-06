Apparently banking on fans' appetite for another 80's Hollywood nostalgia trip, Netflix has decided now is the time for a price bump.

Netflix

With the Stranger Things 2 set to debut on October 27th, Netflix confirmed to Business Insider this morning that it's raising prices of its standard subscription plan from $9.99 to $10.99. Its 4K streaming plan is also getting an increase to $13.99, up $2 from $11.99. The cost for its entry-level $7.99 service stays the same.

In a statement to CNET, a Netflix spokesperson described the timing of the pricing roll out as follows, "Starting 10/19, members will be notified at least 30 days in advance, based on billing cycle, on when they will see the price change. Members will be notified with an email and also see a notification within the service. The price change will roll out to members over the course of the next several months. "

The last time Netflix increased its U.S. pricing was October 2015