Netflix teases 'Punisher' images, but no release date

How deep does the cover up go? pic.twitter.com/q6HIt1G0Ou — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) September 12, 2017

The popularity of Jon Bernthal as antihero The Punisher (Frank Castle) in Netflix and Marvel's "Daredevil" series made it pretty much inevitable he would get his own show. So far, we have a hard-hitting trailer, but no actual release date. Netflix continues to obscure the timing for the premiere, but at least we now have a ton of new images to tide us over.

Despite all the secrecy, we expect "Marvel's The Punisher" to start streaming this fall after hiding a trailer for the show at the end of "The Defenders."

Netflix also posted a cryptic teaser video to Twitter on Tuesday with the message "How deep does the cover up go?" There's a lot of redacted paperwork, though we can see mention of a whistleblower, Cerberus, Kandahar (a city in Afghanistan) and the phrase "Codename: Micro." We know from "Daredevil" that Castle served in Kandahar.

Check out the images from the show below and see what you can piece together.