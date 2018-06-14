No, Netflix isn't going to stream a Minecraft video game

Telltale Games

Simmer down, everyone. Netflix isn't about to stream video games.

A TechRadar article on Wednesday caused a flap by reporting Netflix would launch its first streamable game. It also said the initiative would include a partnership with Minecraft-maker Telltale Games that would feature a project combining Minecraft with the universe from the Netflix hit show Stranger Things.

That's isn't exactly what's happening.

A Netflix representative said a five-part Minecraft: Story Mode adaptation would be coming to its service in the fall. This is an "interactive narrative story," an extension of the interactive videos that Netflix already has on its service.

The representative also said the Stranger Things project would live on Telltale's platform and not on Netflix's service. Telltale didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Netflix has offered interactive adventures for almost a year. The streaming-video company launched interactive videos about a year ago with Puss in Book for children. Telltale has been making mobile game-like versions of various popular franchises like The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands and Minecraft: Story Mode for several years.