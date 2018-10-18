Orange Is The New Black will end after season 7

Jojo Whilden/Netflix

One of the first big shows on Netflix is wrapping up an incredible run.

After six seasons, Orange Is The New Black announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it will end its term with its seventh season.

Weeds' Jenji Kohan brought to life Piper Kerman's memoir about her year spent in prison and the diverse women she lived with. The show, which started in 2013, has since branched off from its source material, exploring subjects such as conditions for those in women's prisons, racism and religion, doing so with transgender and LGBT representation, black humour and brutality.

The tweet came with a video and a warning that, "This may make you cry," with cast members like Taylor Schilling and Kate Mulgrew talking about what the show meant to them.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

It was the first show to be nominated for Emmys in both the drama and comedy categories, Uzo Aduba winning outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for portraying Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren.

Sadly, our time in prison comes to an end with Orange Is The New Black's seventh season in 2019.