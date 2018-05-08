CNET también está disponible en español.

Luke Cage is back in new trailer for season 2

It's a rare person who can knock the super strong Luke Cage to the ground, and he's here for season 2.

lukecagecrop.jpg

Luke Cage's wardrobe just can't catch a break.

 Netflix

Has Luke Cage met his match?

In the new trailer for season 2 of Marvel's "Luke Cage," out Monday, we get a look at not only the super strong Cage (Mike Colter) embracing his icon status in Harlem, but also getting his butt kicked just a bit by a new villain named Bushmaster.

"Harlem is mine," Bushmaster tells Cage after knocking him to the ground.

Worry not, though-- there's still plenty of Cage walking into machine gun fire, much to the detriment of his hoodies.

Season 2 hits Netflix June 22. 

